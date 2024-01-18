Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Up 13.3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 273,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 319,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 18.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$79.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

