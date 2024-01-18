Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.71

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 501961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 37.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.