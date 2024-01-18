Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $55.67 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.