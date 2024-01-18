DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 466.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. DZS has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 349,773 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 552,866 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

