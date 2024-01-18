E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,157.5 days.

E.On Stock Performance

ENAKF opened at $13.74 on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

