E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,157.5 days.
E.On Stock Performance
ENAKF opened at $13.74 on Thursday. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.
E.On Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- HSBC stock: Your safest bet to play China’s new stimulus?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.