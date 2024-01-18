easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,746.0 days.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. easyJet has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.58.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

