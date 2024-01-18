Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

EVF opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,944 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

