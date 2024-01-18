Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
EVF opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.50.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Microsoft Stock: Telecom triumph a $1.5 billion game-changer
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Wait to buy the dip in these 2 cybersecurity stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.