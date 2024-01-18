Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $197.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

