Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 467,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 76,319 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 76,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
