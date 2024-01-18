Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 483,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

