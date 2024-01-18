Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

