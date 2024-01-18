Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,146 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $42,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.80. 194,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,256,119 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.