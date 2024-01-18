Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

LLY traded down $10.26 on Thursday, hitting $618.65. 1,069,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,678. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.29 billion, a PE ratio of 111.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $596.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.04.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

