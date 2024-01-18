Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

