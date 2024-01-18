Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $166.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $167.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

