Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 305 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $946.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 783,670 shares of company stock valued at $264,994,944 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

