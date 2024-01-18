Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 448 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 47,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

