Emfo LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

