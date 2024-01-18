Emfo LLC Buys 73,725 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,725 shares during the quarter. P3 Health Partners comprises 1.4% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Emfo LLC owned about 0.32% of P3 Health Partners worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 737.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

PIII stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners ( NASDAQ:PIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 2,454.69%. The business had revenue of $288.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

