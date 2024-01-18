Emfo LLC Has $218,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2,446.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.83 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

