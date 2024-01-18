Emfo LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Emfo LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,044,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,209,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

