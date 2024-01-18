Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $250.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 543,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

