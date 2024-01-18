Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXK. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

EXK stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $369.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.63. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,393 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,019,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,852 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

