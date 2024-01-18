Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $580.11 million during the quarter.

EFXT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enerflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enerflex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Enerflex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.50%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

