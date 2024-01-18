Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.
Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.32. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
