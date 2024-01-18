Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.03.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.32. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

