Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 3.8% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) shares traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.95. 3,458,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,301,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,972 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 874,593 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 671,279 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

