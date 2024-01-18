ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENG stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
