ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company's stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENGlobal Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

