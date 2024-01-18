Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $348.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,622 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,318.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,031.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 285,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.