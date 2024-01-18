EPR Properties Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

EPR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

