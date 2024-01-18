Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for COMPASS Pathways plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

CMPS opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $507.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

