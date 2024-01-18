Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

