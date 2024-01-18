ESG Planning Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

ESG Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $293.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.92 and a 200 day moving average of $282.98. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $230.08 and a 52 week high of $309.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.