ESG Planning Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ESG Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of ESG Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $485.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $327.64 and a 1 year high of $487.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.