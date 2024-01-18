Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $24.78 or 0.00059204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $370.51 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,851.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00164646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.39 or 0.00567217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00370020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00184988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,102,845 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

