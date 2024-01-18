Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $302.98 billion and approximately $9.51 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,521.07 or 0.05929875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00082685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00028399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00023435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,178,235 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

