Everscale Price Hits $0.0781 on Top Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $139.80 million and $3.49 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,033,684 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

