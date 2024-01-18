Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.5 %

EVH stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 86,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.