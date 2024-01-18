ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ExlService by 12.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 426.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after buying an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 65,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in ExlService by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 377,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,281. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

