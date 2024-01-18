Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,970 shares during the period. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.24% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,325,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 734,747 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TACK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,814. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $244.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

