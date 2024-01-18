Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 60.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $48,956,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

