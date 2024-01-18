FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,815 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $78.41. 2,383,562 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

