FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

