FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Up 2.6 %

ASML stock traded up $18.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $731.01. 749,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $710.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.35. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

