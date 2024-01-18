FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $72.92. 1,126,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

