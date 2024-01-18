FDx Advisors Inc. Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,593. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

