FDx Advisors Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.71. 1,895,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,294. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

