FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,926 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $428.91. 435,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,999. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $431.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

