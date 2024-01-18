FDx Advisors Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,542,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTLS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 28,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $773.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

