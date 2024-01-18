FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,018 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.1 %

ABNB traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,350,815 shares of company stock valued at $185,717,310. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

