FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,734 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 281,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,951. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

